Preston North End are set to sign striker Ched Evans from Fleetwood Town today, according to Football Insider.

They report that the Championship club have been in talks with the striker over the past week, and that terms have now been agreed for a short-term deal of around £3,000-a-week.

The move look set to go ahead despite the sudden departure yesterday of manager Joey Barton from League One side Fleetwood.

Barton and Evans were involved in a high-profile fallout following what were termed disciplinary “infractions”, the result of which was the forward being allowed to find a new club.

It appears that the exit of Barton, for reasons which remain unclear, has not had an effect on Evans’ intentions to depart Highbury Stadium.

The former Manchester City and Sheffield United striker scored 37 goals in 99 appearances in his time with the Cod Army.

The former Wales international featured 16 times in the Premier League for Man City before moving to the Blades, where he scored 29 League One goals in 2011-12.

However, 2012 also brought a rape conviction which saw Evans spend more than two years in prison, before being found not guilty of the charge at a retrial in 2016.

He returned to football with Chesterfield and, after a brief Sheffield United return, was signed by Fleetwood.

Now that spell appears to be over and his future, at least for the rest of the season, is with their Lancashire neighbours Preston.

Alex Neil’s side are currently in 12th place in the Championship table, five points shy of the play-off places.