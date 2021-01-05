Sunderland and Millwall have expressed an interest in Liverpool’s Liam Millar, as per a report by Goal.

However, it is Charlton Athletic who are set to win the race for his signature and conclude a move for him over the next 24 hours.

Millar, who is 21 years old, is being allowed to leave Liverpool on loan until the end of the season to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

The Reds are poised to hand him a new deal before shipping him out to the Valley until the end of the campaign.

It could be two signings in two days for the Addicks, with the League One promotion hopefuls signing striker Ronnie Schwartz from FC Midtjylland yesterday, as covered by The72.

Sunderland and Millwall were both believed to be keen on loaning Millar but neither could ‘put together a formal deal, according to Goal, which paved the way for Charlton to swoop in.

The Canada international moved to England when he was 13 and initially linked up with the academy at Fulham. He then moved to Liverpool in July 2016.

Millar has since become a regular for the Reds’ Under-23’s and was handed his first and only first-team appearance for the current Premier League champions in February in an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town.

He spent two campaigns on loan at Kilmarnock and made a combined 36 appearances for the Scottish Premiership, chipping in with two goals and is now leaving Merseyside again.

In other Charlton news, they have retained their interest in Boreham Wood’s Sorba Thomas, as per The72.

