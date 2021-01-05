Charlton Athletic have made Ronnie Schwartz their first signing of the January transfer window, as announced by their official club website.

The Addicks have completed a deal to sign the striker on a two-and-a-half year deal from FC Midtjylland.

Schwartz, who is 31 years old, was a target for the London club last summer and they have finally managed to land him now.

It is safe to say he won’t be the only arrival at the Valley this month, with Lee Bowyer’s side looking to get Liverpool winger Liam Millar on loan, as covered by The72.

Schwartz will offer the League One promotion hopefuls more options and depth in attack. He has told their website:

“It is a really good feeling to be here, to be a part of this massive club with a huge history. I can’t wait to play my first game at The Valley, unfortunately it will be without fans, but it is a beautiful stadium and I am happy to be here.”

Schwartz scored a combined 18 goals in the Danish Super League last season, having also previously played in his native Denmark for the likes of Aab, Randers, Brondby, Esbjerg and Silkeborg.

The forward has also had stints in Guingamp in France, Sarpsborg in Norway and Waasland-Beveren in Belgium in the past, and will now be looking forward to a crack at English football.

FC Midtjylland have let him leave this winter and he will be eager to help Charlton gain an immediate promotion back to the Championship this term

Happy with this signing, Charlton fans?