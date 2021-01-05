Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff has emerged as the front-runner to take the vacant Fleetwood job, claims Football Insider.

The Fleetwood job recently came available after the sacking of former QPR and Burnley midfielder Joey Barton after an altercation with striker Ched Evans contributing to his departure.

Barton and Fleetwood owner Andy Pilling had a meeting and decided it would be best if the club and he went separate ways after the off-the-field issues.

Barton left Fleetwood sat in tenth place, just three points off the play-off places.

Duff has been at Cheltenham since 2018 and last season lead the club to a playoff berth as they finished fourth because of points-per-game, narrowly missing out on automatic promotion.

The Robins did however lose to eventual winners Northampton Town in the semi-final of the playoffs but the former Burnley defender managed to pick his squad back up again as they currently find themselves in fourth place with Duff extending his contract with the club near the beginning of the season.

Cheltenham are currently on their worst run so far this season as they have failed to pick up a win in their last five games but still find themselves in a healthy position.

Duff’s current deal at the Gloucestershire side runs until 2023 so they may well demand a high compensation fee if he were to leave for League One.

Cheltenham host Mansfield next in the FA Cup with a place in the fourth round of the competition up for grabs.