Bayern Munich has joined the chase for exciting Reading full-back Omar Richards, according to the MailOnline.

The 22-year-old has been the talk of plenty of deals this January but it seems as though the German champions are taking a serious interest in Richards who has excelled at Reading this season.

The move for Richards would be a big one with Bayern currently holding the Bundesliga and Champions League title but questions surrounding his playing time should he go to the Bundesliga side may affect his decision.

Richards has turned out 20 times so far for Reading this season and has helped them up to 5th in the Championship as the Royals look for promotion for the first time since 2012 as they look for a return to the Premier League.

The youngster has also been looked at by numerous Premier League clubs in the past with the likes of Everton and Crystal Palace taking an interest.

Interest in the full-back has been thoroughly deserved, he has shown composure when on the ball and has athletic ability, making him perfect on the overlap as well as being a hard worker.

Reading may well look to cash in on the 22-year-old this January before the summer but may find it hard to replace him for such a small fee with his contract running out.

It may be more beneficial for the club to keep him until the summer and help them towards their promotion rather than lose him for next to nothing without being able to replace him.