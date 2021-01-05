Bright Osayi-Samuel looks set to snub interest from elsewhere as Turkish outlet Bursa Hakimiyet report that Fenerbahce has made contact with the winger and his representative over a pre-contract deal.

It may come as a surprise should Osayi-Samuel leave for Turkey with interest from elsewhere seemingly being the more favourable route but this may not be the case.

The Nigerian was being tracked by the likes of Celtic with details emerging that he had rejected a new contract in west London, allowing him to leave on a pre-contract deal to foreign clubs this January.

The likes of Championship rivals Swansea City and Stoke City have also shown an interest in the winger, as well as Premier League Crystal Palace over the past few days but Turkey looks the most likely destination for the 23-year-old.

The winger has featured 20 times for the R’s this season, contributing three goals and three assists.

He has become an important piece of the puzzle for Mark Warburton’s side since joining the club from Blackpool a few seasons back but it looks as though e will definitely be moving on to pastures new.

Osayi-Samuel is a tricky winger and has been one of the standout players for QPR in a season where they have struggled to find any real consistency.

He will be a difficult player for the club to replace but any fee they receive should help towards finding a suitable replacement but it looks as though it will be a move that happens at the end of the season.