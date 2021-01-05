Speaking on Twitter, The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has said Millwall are “one of” the sides keen on Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby.

One of those keen. https://t.co/c31HRR4AwN — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 4, 2021

As covered here The72, reports have claimed Preston North End are among the sides keen on the midfielder.

Molumby’s game time with parent club Brighton has been limited in the first half of the campaign. To ensure he gets more senior game time, a January loan departure could be on the cards for the youngster.

However, the Lilywhites could have a battle on their hands if they want to bring the 21-year-old in.

Millwall – who had Molumby on loan in the 2019/20 campaign – are still keen on a reunion deal.

Speculation over a potential return to The Den has continued to rumble on over the first half of the campaign and it seems the Lions still have hopes of securing a deal.

The Republic of Ireland international has started to make his way into the senior picture with Brighton.

After making his way through the Seagulls’ youth ranks, Molumby has appeared five times for the club’s first-team.

His form on loan with Millwall has shown he is more than ready for senior football. With the Championship side, Molumby played in 40 games across all competitions, netting one goal and laying on one assist.

With a loan move on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how the midfielder’s situation pans out. Molumby would be an astute loan signing at Championship level so it awaits to be seen if anyone can strike an agreement.

Would you welcome a move for Molumby?