He took no prisoners when on the pitch and he is as equally combative off it – there’s no shades of grey in Joey Barton. What you see with the former QPR and Newcastle United midfield general is what you get.

He’s a manager on the lookout for differnt employ after leaving Fleetwood Town in hurried circumstances on Monday January 4th. However, according to some sources, he’s already emerged as the new frontrunner for the vacant Sheffield Wednesday hotseat.

Barton at Fleetwood

After a playing career that started out at Manchester City and took in stops at Newcastle United, QPR, Marseille, Burnley and Rangers, Barton retired from playing and moved into management.

He officially retired as a player in June 1, 2018 and the next day was appointed at the head coach at north-west coast side Fleetwood Town.

He was in the hotseat at the Highbury Stadium for 947 days, overseeing 128 Cod Army games (W54 D31 L43 – win% of 42.2%).

He stabilised Fleetwood and they played attractive football. His time with them saw them score an average of 1.62 goals-per-game whilst conceding an average 1,38 goals-per-game.

Fleetwood and Barton went their separate ways with them poised nicely in 10th, just three points off the play-offs for a promotion push.

Barton and the Sheffield Wednesday job

Barton has come from literally nowhere and into the reckoning as the top man for the Wednesday job. As long as Barton’s reign was at Fleetwood Town, it wasn’t the same at Hillsborough for Tony Pulis. Former Middlesbrough and Stoke City boss Pulis was only at the South Yorkshire side for 45 days and 10 games.

What saw the end of Pulis’ time at Sheffield Wednesday was a clash of personalities with the Owls Thai owner Dajphon Chansiri. Barton’s acerbic character might grate a little there but one thing that he’d bring to Wednesday would be fight.

They say, in boxing parlance, that it isn’t the size of the dog in the fight but the fight in the dog and Barton may be small but he has one hell of a fight in him. That is what Sheffield Wednesday will need – that fighting spirit.

It is spirit that has been missing recently under both Tony Pulis and Garry Monk. It will be an essential ingredient needed to pull away from the lower reaches of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Suddenly, an appointing of Joey Barton doesn’t seem that strange a thing to think about.

Would Joey Barton be able to manage the step up from managing in League One to managing in the Championship??