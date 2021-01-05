Speaking to The Echo, former Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth winger Ricky Holmes has revealed his hope of joining boyhood club Southend United.

As recently covered here on The72, the experienced winger could be on the way out at Northampton Town this January.

Holmes only linked up with the Cobblers in the summer transfer window. However, Keith Curle is currently unable to offer him a new contract, presenting the chance of a potential January transfer.

Eyes on a boyhood club return

Now, speaking on his situation, Holmes has revealed his desire to return to a former club. The 33-year-old spent two years on the books with Southend United as a youngster.

Despite never playing for the club, the winger still keeps a close eye on the club he supported as a youngster. Speaking to The Echo, the Northampton man said he would jump at a chance to link up with Mark Molesley’s side. He said:

“I’ve given my agent a list of clubs and Southend was definitely at the top of the tree. Everyone knows I’m a boyhood Southend fan and I used to sell programmes there as kid.



“It’s the club I check the results for first every week and it’s just a shame they’re not doing as well as they can.

“But if they gave me a call then I’d definitely be very, very keen to come down and sign and try to help the club the best I can.”

Career to date

Given his experience of the Football League, Holmes would be a great acquisition for Molesley’s side.

Holmes spent the early stages of his career playing for Chelmsford City and Barnet before earning a move to Portsmouth. A two and a half year-long stint at Fratton Park saw Holmes play 62 times for the club, netting twice and providing 13 assists.

After leaving Pompey, he linked up with the Cobblers for the first time. Holmes spent a year and a half at Sixfields before being snapped up by Charlton Athletic. The winger impressed at The Valley and earned a move to Sheffield United.

Since then, he has played for Oxford United (loan), Gillingham (loan) and most recently, Northampton.

