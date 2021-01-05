Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has spoken of his admiration for Jose Mourinho ahead of facing his Tottenham Hotspur side in tonight’s EFL Cup semi-final.

The Championship club are in the last-four of major cup competition for the first time in their history.

Standing between them and a place at Wembley are the superstars of Spurs, currently fourth in the Premier League.

Opposing Frank on the touchline will be Mourinho, who has won two Champions League titles and eight league crowns in a managerial career taking in the likes of Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

READ: Brentford seal permanent deal for Manchester United starlet

In contrast, reaching this stage of the EFL Cup could be considered the Danish boss’ greatest achievement yet, alongside reaching the play-off final last season.

Ahead of the trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight, Frank told West London Sport that he considered Mourinho to be “one of the greatest of all time”.

He said: “One thing I have learned over the years about Mourinho is that there are no details that are too small and they will be prepared for this game and will do whatever they can to win it.

“He is one of the greatest of all time and it will be a privilege to meet him and face his team.

“Not having been a top player himself I like his story because it is the same background I have and I admire him a lot for having a career where he has managed some of the biggest clubs in the world and won trophies at all of them. That tells me everything about him.

“But when then the whistle blows, he is just another bloke standing in the dugout and we are competing and we both want to win.”

Brentford have already knocked out four Premier League sides on their remarkable run to the semi-finals of the competition.

They beat three in consecutive weeks early in the season, eliminating Southampton and West Bromwich Albion, the latter on penalties, before gaining revenge for last season’s play-off final defeat with victory over Fulham.

The Bees still had momentum when the cup continued a fortnight ago, with Josh Dasilva’ goal in a quarter-final against Newcastle United securing a piece of club history.

Tottenham now await in their biggest challenge yet, in what is a one-off tie instead of the usual two-legged affair.