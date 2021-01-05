Birmingham City are set to welcome Odin Bailey back to the club after negotiations over extending his loan at Forest Green Rovers “broke down”, according to Birmingham Live.

They claim that the League Two club have been unable to meet the Blues’ demands over an extension.

Bailey’s loan deal expired on January 3 and talks continued up to that point, but have not found any success.

As a result, the 21-year-old will now return to Aitor Karanka’s Championship side.

The attacking midfielder made 15 appearances in what was a second spell with Mark Cooper’s side, helping them into the automatic promotion places.

He previously spent a short spell at the New Lawn at the beginning of 2020, before the early suspension of the season.

Last season he also made seven appearances in all competitions for Birmingham, scoring once with a winning goal in a Championship clash with Middlesbrough.

It is unclear for now whether Birmingham would like to keep Bailey in their squad for the rest of the season or will negotiate again with Forest Green or any other club over another loan move.

The Blues are currently being dragged into a relegation fight in the second tier with only four points separating them from the drop zone.

He made one appearance for the club at the beginning of the season in their EFL Cup first-round defeat to Cambridge United.

The FA Cup might have provided another chance to impress Karanka, but his participation in the competition for Forest Green in November – a first-round thrashing at Lincoln City – means he is ineligible to play this weekend in their high-profile clash with Manchester City.