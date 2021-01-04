Preston North End have offered midfielder Daniel Johnson a “club-record” contract to ward off interest from Rangers, according to Football Insider.

They claim that the 28-year-old remains a target for the Scottish club after talks over a move last summer failed to come to fruition.

According to the report, Johnson has been offered a deal worth around £17,000-a-week to stay at Deepdale.

The playmaker’s current deal with the Championship outfit runs out at the end of the current season.

As a result, Preston want to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer, while they are unwilling to let such a key player leave for a cut-price fee in this window either.

Johnson has been at the club for six years, having initially joined in the January transfer window of 2015 from Aston Villa, where he failed to make a single appearance.

In his first few months at the Lilywhites he scored eight goals in 20 matches to help them achieve promotion out of League One via the play-offs.

Since then he has been a regular for in the Championship, proving a consistent performer and scoring a career-high 12 goals in the 2019-20 season.

Last year he also became an international as he accepted a first cap from his country of birth, Jamaica.

Now in the prime of his career, with a contract winding down and teams interested in his services, Johnson is at a key juncture.

With Rangers enjoying an extraordinary season and looking set to canter to the Scottish Premiership title – with the reward of Champions League football next season – it is a move that could be worth considering.