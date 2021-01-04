When Leeds United set their sights on former Arsenal’s former Sunderland youth striker Sam Greenwood, they knew he’d cost them.

Cost them he did too with the Whites initial payment thought to be around £1.5m with future add-ons taking to to a possible £3m.

Deal for #LUFC Leeds to sign Sam Greenwood from #Arsenal starting at £1.5m rising to £3m with add-ons for England U18 striker. They are leading race but others like him. #ManUtd and #ACMilan have watched him — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 24, 2020

Greenwood – Sunderland and growing potential at Arsenal

Sam Greenwood began his football journey in his native north east with Sunderland. He always had a degree of deadliness in front of goal with 21 goals in 26 games for the Black Cats Under-16 and Under-18 sides.

This lethality was repeated at international level wih him hitting 12 goals in 14 England Under-17 appearances. It was form and potential such as this which saw Arsenal step in and take him south to London and the Emirates.

That form continued at Arsenal with Greenwood scoring 15 goals and creating six assists in 39 Arsenal Under-18 games. This season just gone, the 2019/20 season, the young striker scored one goal in seven Under-23 performances for the Gunners.

Moving to Leeds – realised potential

Since arriving in LS11, the young striker has really taken up where he left off. He has scored six goals in just seven Premier League 2 appearances for the young Whites, including a hat-trick against former side Sunderland back in late September.

It is this level of form and potential that has led, according to the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Sky Bet Championship scouts to wax lyrical about him. McGrath says that this leaves Leeds United with a decision to make come January – whether to loan him out for experience.

Indeed, the topic of Greenwod being sent out on loan has been broached a number of times with some sources saying that the youngster is being considered for this club or that outfit. Yet, Wales Online say a final decision on Greenwood’s future has been made by Leeds United.

Leeds United decide Sam Greenwood immediate future

Wales Online’s Tom Coleman, in an article rounding up Cardiff City news, says that Leeds United have decided not to allow Greenwood out on loan in January.

The Leeds United Under-23 hotshot has been asked to stay at Elland Road with “Marcelo Bielsa understood to have personally insisted” that the former Sunderland youngster fight for a first-team place at the Premier League club.

As such it appears that Cardiff, Sheffield Wednesday and Bournemouth, who’d all expressed interst in him, will be left disappointed.

