It has been confirmed by Dan Sheldon, the Southampton correspondent for The Athletic, that Swansea City and Stoke City loan target has picked up a ‘significant muscle injury’.

Excl: #SaintsFC striker Michael Obafemi sustained a significant muscle injury in training on Sunday, meaning any potential loan deal is off. He had been heavily linked with a move to the Championship but will now remain at Saints. — Dan Sheldon (@dansheldonsport) January 4, 2021

The 20-year-old was heavily linked to a move to both South Wales and the Midlands, but this injury seems to be quite a concern for Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, so a potential move to either team looks as though it is off the table in the January transfer window.

A devastating blow for all parties involved, as Obafemi was given the green light to develop his football in the Championship and seemed keen on a move, but will now have to focus on recovery before the summer transfer window shuts if he wants a move to go through this year.

Whilst Stoke City are left to look elsewhere for a temporary replacement for Tyrese Campbell, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season, to the disappointment of Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill who will now have to look elsewhere for a potential incoming.

For Swansea City, this means that the in-form duo of Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe will be relied on now more than ever, with the incoming of Obafemi off the table and Liam Cullen self-isolating. The Swans also have Viktor Gyokeres, who has been underwhelming, failing to open his account so far this season.