Brentford have announced the permanent signing of midfielder Max Hygarth from Manchester United.

The 18-year-old first joined the Bees on loan in October, initially to play for their B team.

However, he made a first-team debut for the Championship club last month, coming off the bench in their victory over Nottingham Forest.

Now Brentford have secured a permanent deal for the youngster, handing him a contract until the end of the 2021-22 season with the option of a further year.

The club have said on their official club website that Hygarth will remain in the squad for the second team.

Their manager, Neil MacFarlane, told the website: “We’re delighted that Max will be signing with us permanently. He has come in and made a real impression on the group, with his attitude and his quality on a daily basis.

“Max was highly thought of at Manchester United and he has had a fantastic football education having come through the ranks there.

“Since he has come to us it’s been our job to try and improve him and, hopefully, he can get to the levels where he can compete to train and then play for the first team, as we saw when he made his debut against Nottingham Forest.”

While that first-team opportunity has augured well for Hygarth’s future possibilities at the club, his priority for this season is expected to still be their reserve side.

The teenager has scored four goals in 11 matches for the B team, and McFarlane said that there is also “much more to come from him”.

The move brings to an end nine years at Manchester United for Hygarth, who joined the Premier League giants at the age of nine.

He progressed through their revered academy structure to play for both the Under-18s and Under-23s.

Hygarth featured for the latter earlier this season in a thumping EFL Trophy win over Salford City, shortly before his switch to West London.

Brentford’s first team are currently going well in the Championship, sitting fourth in the table, two points off the automatic promotion places with a game in hand.

Tomorrow they face the first EFL Cup semi-final in their history, when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur to compete for a place in the Wembley final.