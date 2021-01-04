Derby County have just 11 days to decide whether they want to recall Jack Marriott from his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday, According to Yorkshire Live.

Marriott is currently undergoing treatment back at the Rams for an ongoing calf problem but is nearing a return to action.

The 26-year-old left the East Midlands for Yorkshire at the beginning of the season as he found himself out of favour with then Rams boss Phillip Cocu, who of course found himself giving his marching orders by Mel Morris after a poor start to the season and replaced by interim manager Wayne Rooney.

As part of the loan deal, Derby inserted a clause that means they can recall the striker up until the middle of January if they want him back.

Marriott joined the Rams at the beginning of the 18/19 season after a phenomenal season with Peterborough where he scored 27 goals in 44 games, prompting Derby to pay a sizeable fee for his services.

Since joining, the forward has scored 17 goals in all competitions for Derby, including three during their play-off campaign at the end of the 18/19 season which saw some dramatically beat Leeds United in the play-off semi-finals to get narrowly beat by Aston Villa in the final.

The decision to bring Marriott back may be a simple one for Rooney and his staff as they have lacked firepower this season and are one of the lowest scorers in the Championship.

Although he hasn’t been in brilliant form over the past couple of seasons, he is somebody that may well score a few goals to keep Derby up and away from the relegation places.