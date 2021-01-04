CSKA Moscow are interested in signing Bristol City midfielder Adam Nagy, according to reports in Russia.

The Russian side have had a few targets on their radar but believe Nagy could be the perfect fit for them in midfield after missing out on other players.

CSKA are currently sat in 2nd in the Russian Premier League, four points behind leaders Zenit.

Nagy has featured 13 times for Bristol City so far this season and has been one of their most consistent performers when he has been on the pitch.

The defensive midfielder joined the Robins at the beginning of the 19/20 season for a fee just shy of the £2m mark.

He has featured 36 times in total for City since joining scoring two goals. and getting one assist but he is a player who offers more than goal scoring output.

Nagy operates more as a deep-lying playmaker that enjoys breaking up the play and keeping it simple which allows the likes of Jamie Paterson and Nahki Wells to thrive in front of him.

Interim manager Dean Holden will be reluctant to see the back of Nagy with what he offers and may well demand a reasonable fee should CSKA make the move to try and take him to Russia.

The midfielder currently has 18 months left on his current deal but has an option for a further year.

Should Bristol City lose one of their key players, they may have a tough task replacing him, especially during the January window.