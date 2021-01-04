Lincoln City have announced the signing of Manchester City winger Morgan Rogers on loan for the rest of the season.

The 18-year-old has joined the League One club, who are managed by Michael Appleton, in what is the first loan move of his career.

Rogers, who is currently an England Under-18 international having been capped at every level since the Under-15s, can play in any position across the frontline.

Rogers told Lincoln’s official club website: “I’m very happy to have joined this club. I am looking forward to the rest of the season and what it holds for us.

READ: Ex-Swansea City and Doncaster Rovers man returns to Lincoln City

“The club is great, I like the style of football that the manager plays and I feel being here will help me develop further as a player.”

The Imps’ director of football, Jez George, added: “We are absolutely delighted to have signed Morgan on loan until the end of the season to add to Michael’s options at the top end of the pitch.

“He is an extremely talented young player, who we have watched for some time, and he will add quality to the group.”

He is yet to make an appearance for the Premier League giants but has played three times in the EFL Trophy for the Under-21s.

Rogers does have one professional appearance to his name already, however, having played for his previous club West Bromwich Albion.

He joined the Baggies at the age of eight and graduated all the way from their academy to the first team.

That journey culminated in a substitute appearance in the FA Cup against Brighton and Hove Albion in February 2019, aged just 16.

That summer he was signed by Manchester City, and he has been featuring for their Under-23s until now being handed this first move.

He joins a Lincoln City side that has enjoyed a tremendous first half of the season and currently sit top of the League One table.

The Imps are six points clear of third place, albeit with times behind them having a varying number of matches to catch up on.

Rogers, who will wear the number 27 shirt, could make his debut for the club this Saturday when they welcome Peterborough United to the LNER Stadium.