Swindon Town have today completed the loan signing of Brentford’s young left back, Dominic Thompson as announced by their official club website.

The move sees the young left back, formerly of Arsenal link up with Wiltshire based side until the end of the season.

The move will surely come as a boost to manager John Sheridan, who’s side currently sit 23rd in League One occupying a relegation spot.

The right back has made nine appearances for the Bees this season, five of which came in their ongoing cup run to the semi final of the EFL cup.

Dominic Thompson spent his youth career in the setup of Arsenal, before departing in the summer of 2019. He then swapped North London, for West London, and linked up with Brentford, where he’s made only a handful of appearances in his spell with the club so far.

The 20-year-old has found his chances at Brentford to be limited so far, and his found himself below Rico Henry in the pecking order for the left back spot in Thomas Frank’s side.

It’s clear that Brentford’s Danish manager was facing a dilemma with the youngster, and has decided a loan deal is the best option, allowing Thompson to gain some experience as opposed to waiting on the bench for a chance with Brentford.

The signing of Thompson could prove to be an important one for Swindon, in their fight against relegation, as Thompson has the quality to have an impact straight away in their side. If the 20-year-old can adapt quickly to Sheridan’s brand of football, this move could be a beneficial one for all the parties involved.

Do you think Thompson is a good signing for Swindon!