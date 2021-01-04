It has been confirmed by Fleetwood Town Football Club today that ex-QPR midfielder Joey Barton has been left his role as manager of Fleetwood and his replacement will be Simon Wiles on an interim basis.

Barton was sacked as Fleetwood Town manager, after almost three years in charge, following a run that saw him pick up just one win since the end of November as The Fisherman now sit in 10th place.

Realistic ambitions of promotion were dying dimmer as the week went passed, and the hierarchy at Fleetwood had to make a decision off the pitch in reaction to the poor form on the pitch, as dreams of promotion can be revived with a fresh start.

Off the pitch, Barton was gaining some unwanted press too, being involved in an incident which left the former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel with a damaged tooth. Barton was due to stand trial last summer to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, as the 39-year-old pleaded not guilty, but the trial was put back to June 2021.

Since guiding Fleetwood to the playoffs last season, Barton has failed to emulate the same form and success in Lancashire and has since had his shoes replaced by Simon Wiles.

Wiles is the club’s youth team boss and will step in to replace Barton and manage the first team on an interim basis with immediate effect. The former Blackpool midfielder will be also assisted by Steve Macauley, Barry Nicholson and goalkeeping coach Dave Lucas