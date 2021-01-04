According to a Sky Sports article from earlier today, Norwich City are going to show steel and resolve in the face of interest in their array of stars at Carrow Road.

It is these stars who have driven Norwich to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table and a lead of four points over their nearest rivals, Swansea.

Norwich City steel explained

Sky Sports, in an article from earlier, wrote that “lucrative offers for Emi Buendia, Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell will be ignored” in this transfer window.

They say that this steely resolve will be used to help keep the core of their side together as they strive for an instant return to the Premier League after last season’s dismal campaign and relegation.

Essential for Daniel Farke, in that respect, is that he keeps hold of players such as Emiliano Buendiua, Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell who have all attracted degrees of Premier League interest.

Trio of stars – £75m of ‘value’

Max Aarons – value £20m

Aarons is said to be on the radar of Manchester United and Everton, the latter said to be willing to pay cash and loan the youngster back to Norwich so he could complete what looks likley to be another promotion season for the Canaries. That offer from Everton could be a deal-breaker should Norwich be persuaded to sell.

Todd Cantwell – value £15m

Leeds United were heavily into a move for Cantwell in the summer window – Football Insider stating that the Whites had even submitted a £15m bid for him. Marcelo Bielsa’s side look for youth and versatility – the Canaries flyer certainly has both of those traits in abundance. With Tyler Roberts ‘unavailable’ then Cantwell might suddenly be on the radar of the Whites, again.

Emiliano Buendia – value £40m

Arsenal are said to be looking to make a serious move for the Argentine, dual-threat playmaker with magic in his boots. So far this Championship campaign, in 19 appearances he has hit seven goals and seven assists. That total has proven that he is beyond Champoinship calibre and there is even talk that the Gunners are wanting to offset the price a little by including starlets such Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock in a player-plus-cash deal.

If big clubs come calling with wallets open, will Norwich de depleted?