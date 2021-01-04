It has been confirmed by Cardiff City that former Newport County goalkeeper Joe Day has joined Bristol Rovers on loan from Cardiff City.

There was interest from fellow League 1 club Swindon Town, but it appears that Bristol Rovers came in first for the 30-year-old goalkeeper, as he signs a loan deal until the end of the season.

Once an FA Cup hero for Newport County as The Exiles managed to knock out Leicester City and Middlesbrough two seasons ago, Joe Day has failed to replicate the same form due to a lack of game-time, something he will hope to get plenty of at the Memorial Ground.

Day signed a deal with Cardiff in the summer of 2019 but has since played just twice for The Bluebirds in what has been an incredibly disappointing move.

With over 200 EFL games under his belt, Day will hope to add experience and quality to this Bristol Rovers team, who are fighting off the prospect of relegation back to League 2 under Paul Tisdale.

Looking to add to his short term-loan earlier in the year at AFC Wimbledon, Tisdale spoke on the club website to talk about the signing of Joe day on the Bristol Rovers club website, expressing his joy that the move has been completed.

It was no surprise that Day had many suitors after him with his quality and experience and Bristol Rovers fans have every right to be excited about the move if he can perform to what he has shown in the past he is capable of.