It has been reported today by Football Espana that former Watford manager Javi Gracia is on the verge of being sacked by Chairman Anil Murthy at La Liga club Valencia.

The Spanish manager was extremely successful in Hertfordshire, guiding Watford to just a second FA Cup final in their history, which had not been done since 1984 where Graham Taylor was manager of The Hornets.

Gracia became a favourite amongst the Watford faithful, who was thoroughly missed towards the latter stages of last season, despite being sacked at the start of the same season.

However, Javi Gracia has not failed to be as successful at Valencia as he was during his time in England with Watford, although he did manage to one-up Zidane as Valencia beat Real Madrid 4-1 earlier this season.

The former European giants are fearing a relegation to the Segunda, which is the Spanish second division, which could prove to be extremely detrimental to the future of this once-successful football club.

Los Che sit in the relegation zone, but Gracia has faced similar problems at Valencia as he did at Watford, so few are putting the blame on the 50-year-old manager.

With several key players exiting Valencia in the summer including Parejo, Kondogbia, Rodrigo, Torres etc. Valencia have unsurprisingly failed to be as successful as they have been over the past couple of decades.

To make matters worse, there was no incoming in the summer at all for Gracia to attempt to replace his key members of the team. Gracia may only be one bad result away from losing his job, but with or without him, Valencia are in trouble.