Much has been written about Emiliano Buendia, his blistering start to this season in the Championship and interest from Premier League big guns Arsenal.

Reports from earlier today, on the Sky Sports website, state that the Canaries are goind to show a steely resolve and rebuff any advances for their star, including Argentine sensation Buendia in that cluster.

However, a fresh perspective has been offered by James Benge – who writes for US media giants CBS Sports.

Emiliano Buendia – all the fuss

The manner in which the diminutive Argentine has started Norwich’s 2020/21 campaign leaves little doubt that he is not a Championship player.

This season the fan-favourite has started like a steam train netting seven goals and adding seven assists in 19 appearances totalling just 1,648 minutes of on-pitch action. There’s much to be admired there.

This dual-threat ability of seven goals and seven assists has not gone unnoticed and it has drawn attention from Arsenal. The Premier League side were struggling under Mikel Arteta but have found their feet with three recent wins.

What Arsenal lack is a consistent threat to both score and feed their front-line strikers such as Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Buendia would certainly match that criteria.

Arsenal pressure as the Gunners load their powder

Earlier today, The Independent’s Miguel Delaney and Tom Kershaw put forward news that Arsenal were “are investigating a player-plus-cash deal“in an attempt to land Buendia.

Two names were mentioned by Delaney and Kershaw: Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock – something covered here on The72 in more depth.

Transfer guru and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano also tweeted earlier that Buendia was just one ofthe options that Arsenal have up their sleeve and that they were yet to formalise their strategy.

However, whilst agreeing that talks were still of an informal manner, CBS Sports Benge says something that adds a twist to proceedings.

Ball in Buendia court if Arsenal supply the ammunition

The twist that Benge wrties about for CBS Sports is that Buendia “is prepared to push for a move” should Arsenal make moves to “formalize their interest” in him.

That alone is a big statement to make and comes via a CBS ‘source’. Benge goes on to add that “the Gunners have held informal talks over a possible deal” and the fact that the Londoners are willing to include such rated youngsters as Willock and Nelson gives an indication to the gravitas of their intent.

Benge adds that “Buendia welcomes interest” from the north London side and “it is understood he would inform Norwich of his desire” to move to the Premier League side if they put forward formal moves to land him.

