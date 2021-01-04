QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng is a rumoured target of Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Leeds United.

The 26-year-old has had to be patient to get his chance at QPR. But having made his league debut for the cub this season, he’s quickly shown just how good a goalkeeper he is in his 14 Championship appearances.

With Joe Lumley having been dropped and Liam Kelly having crashed down the pecking order, Mark Warburton opted for Dieng, who impressed on-loan at Doncaster Rovers last season.

His performances for QPR have solved a longstanding goalkeeping crisis. But QPR could be saying goodbye to Dieng already, with a trio of Premier League clubs linked.

With Lumley likely to head to Doncaster on a permanent deal, and Kelly unlikely to come back in, Warburton could well be heading into the transfer window for a keeper this month.

One who’s recently been released at the start of the year, is Isak Pettersson.

The likely unknown 23-year-old has just been released by Swedish top-flight outfit Norrkoping. The past three seasons he’s played in all 30 of their league fixtures, keeping 32 clean sheets in those 90 Allsvenskan matches.

Having only been released this year, Transfermarkt place Pettersson as the third most expensive free agent goalkeeper currently available, with a predicted market value of £900k.

The Scandinavian market is becoming increasingly popular among British shores, with QPR’s west London rivals Brentford acting as pioneers.

Pettersson has a solid record over the past three years and coming from Sweden, an offer from England would no doubt prove enticing for the 23-year-old.

An unknown quantity though, could Warburton risk throwing him in-goal in what is a threatening season for QPR?

The only certainty is that QPR will need a replacement should Dieng be snapped up.