Scunthorpe United have signed Jem Karacan on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

The experienced midfielder has joined the League Two side on a deal until the end of the season.

Neil Cox’s have secured a move for him to streghten their midfield ahead of the second-half of the campaign. He last played in Australia for Central Coast Mariners.

Karacan started his career as a youngster with Wimbledon before leaving for Reading in 2003. He broke into the Royals’ first-team a few years later after impressing during loan spells at AFC Bournemouth and Millwall.

He went onto play 175 games for Reading and scored 12 goals during his time at the Madejski Stadium. He helped them gain promotion to the Premier League during his time there.

Karacan then moved to Galatasaray on a free transfer in 2015. However, his first-team chances were hard to come by with the Turkish giants and he only played six times for them. They loaned him out to fellow Turkish Super Lig side Bursaspor in the 2015/16 season.

He came back to England to join Bolton Wanderers and helped the Trotters gain promotion to the Championship in his first season.

A spell at Millwall followed for him before he moved to Australia to sign for Central Coast Mariners. He stayed there until the end of the A-League season in 2019 and has now found a new club over a year later at Scunthorpe.

Good signing for Scunthorpe?