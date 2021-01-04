Accrington Stanley have re-signed Gary Roberts on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

The League One side have brought him back on a deal until the end of the season.

Roberts, who is 36 years old, was released by Wigan Athletic in November and has since been playing in Wales for Bala Town.

However, he has now moved back to Accrington to boost their attacking options, 13 years after leaving them for Ipswich Town.

Accrington boss John Coleman has said: “I think his experience will be invaluable. He has been promoted several times in football and he is still a very good player.

“It was a no-brainer and it will give the lads a boost. I think it’s the longest gap between a player coming back!”

Roberts has played 623 games in his career to date and has scored 125 goals altogether.

He started his career in non-league before getting promoted to the Football League with Stanley in 2006. It wasn’t long before he caught the eye of clubs higher up the league and was snapped up by Ipswich Town a year later.

Roberts then had spells at Huddersfield Town and Swindon Town before linking up with Paul Cook at Chesterfield, Portsmouth and then Wigan Athletic. He won three promotions under his fellow Liverpudlian.

He joined the Latics in 2017 and made 66 appearances for the North West side, helping them win the League One title in his first season at the club.

Roberts will now be pleased to be back at Accrington and will be looking them continue their push for the Play-Offs.

