Joey Barton has today left his position of manager at Fleetwood Town with immediate effect.

The news has shocked the Football League.

Having enjoyed largely unexpected success with Fleetwood, many are speculating about the reasons behind his suspicious-looking exit.

It comes a week after striker Ched Evans was let go by the club, amid a rumoured bust-up with Barton.

Now on the managerial market, we take a look at three clubs Barton could end up at:

Newcastle United

Barton made 84 appearances in little over four seasons at Newcastle. He proved a hit with the Newcastle fans but would leave for QPR shortly after the start of the 2011/12 campaign.

Times have been indifferent at St James’ Park and it remains that way today.

Steve Bruce is the hotly contested name in charge and fans have long been calling for his departure, with his side sitting in 15th and edging ever-closer to the bottom-three.

After the news broke of Barton’s Fleetwood sacking, a number of fans were quick to hedge Barton as a likely successor Bruce at Newcastle.

Given the way that the top clubs are appointing managers now – ex-players who are fresh into management – it doesn’t seem all that unlikely.

Get Joey Barton as the Newcastle manager — c (@callvm17) January 4, 2021

Joey Barton available as manager, I'd have him any day over this fraud we have!! #NUFC — Paul (@thetoonreview) January 4, 2021

Fleetwood Town have sacked Joey Barton…… seems like an odd decision, however I wouldn’t mind him in the Newcastle dug-out — Josh Lian (@JoshLianLegend) January 4, 2021

Rather have Barton than Bruce #NUFC — Geordie Joe (@GJ_1892) January 4, 2021

Give it Barton til end of season #NUFC — Dan (@DannyG1307) January 4, 2021

QPR

Joining the west London side in 2011, Barton would go on to make 99 appearances for the Rs in a successful four year stay.

Helping the club to Premier League promotion in 2014, he would join Burnley after QPR’s immediate return to the Championship, proving a fan favourite at Turf Moor as well.

Many think Barton’s best playing days came with QPR and throughout this season, with Mark Warburton struggling for points, Barton’s name has been banded round by fans.

With Warburton looking at a likely sacking this moth, Barton would become an ideal candidate to replace the former Brentford boss.

Recent success in League One, a player who knows the club and who fans remember fondly, this is another outcome that has probability.

Really want the juicy Joey Barton gossip to brighten up a dull and wet Monday… 👀 — Kelly 🐰 (@Kelly_QPR) January 4, 2021

Barton sacked . Just in time Joey!! #QPR — Stephen Kempner (@StephenKempner) January 4, 2021

Pulis and Pearson – maybe keep us up for 1 year. Leave because the board won’t give them money – we’re not only down but borderlining administration Barton and Hill – less likely to keep us up but are much better blocks. Know the lower leagues well. Can make good additions #QPR — thomas nichols (@TomNicholss) January 4, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday

What seems an unlikely pairing is quickly gaining traction after today’s news out of Fleetwood Town.

Sheffield Wednesday having sacked Tony Pulis last month are now in search of their third permanent manager of the season.

They’ve since won back-to-back Championship games with Pulis out of the equation, but caretaker boss Neil Thompson is expected to be succeeded by a permanent name.

Now a free manager, Barton will no doubt come into contention.

He’s no former connections with the club and any such reports linking him with the Wednesday job would likely be shot down by fans.

But Chansiri could well opt for a younger and more unproven manager after the torrid tenure of Pulis, and Barton fits that bill.

Barton’s left Fleetwood, we’re not are we? 🤔 #Swfc — Richard Matthews (@AreMatthews) January 4, 2021

It would be the most Chansiri thing ever to appoint Barton #SWFC manager — Gary Marshall (@SwimGarySwim) January 4, 2021

Please don't tell me Barton is getting the Wednesday job.surely not!! — Stephen Ian Pudlich (@ianpudlich) January 4, 2021