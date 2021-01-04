According to emerging reports such as those by The Telegraph’s John Percy, Shefflield Wednesday’s preparation for Saturday’s FA Cup Third Round tie against Exeter City have suffered a setback with the closure of their Middlewood Road training ground.

Reports that #SWFC have shut their training ground due to a Covid-19 outbreak are true. The players will train at home for the next two days and there will then be a mandatory round of testing on Wednesday. The earliest that their Middlewood Road base will reopen is Thursday. — Dom Howson (@domhowson) January 4, 2021

What’s being said

The Telegraph’s Percy reports that the Middlewood Road complex has been closed “following a Covid outbreak.”

He goes on to add that it is unknown as to whether/how many players have tested positive/are showing symptoms but that “Wednesday’s medical staff have taken emergency action to prevent the situation from worsening.”

Percy also says that Sheffield Wednesday’s players “will be tested in midweek” before any decision is taken “on whether the club’s training ground can be reopened.”

Exeter FA Cup prep affected

Next up for a stumbling Sheffield Wednesday outfit, already looking for a new man at the helm, is an FA Cup Third Round tie against League Two side Exeter City.

On paper, Wednesday would be tipped to beat their fourth-tier opponents. Yet, the FA Cup and it’s ‘magic’ often ignores gulfs in class and division.

That task of getting a result on Saturday against the Grecians is made much more difficult by the fact that, as reported by Percy, the Owls training complex “will be shut until Thursday.”

That would give Sheffield Wednesday just two days as a squad to get ready for their FA Cup tie. As it is, the players are training individually at home.

