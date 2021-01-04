Charlton Athletic are set to sign Liverpool’s Liam Millar on loan until the end of the season.

According to Goal journalist Neil Jones, the Premier League champions are ‘likely’ to offer him a contract extension before loaning him to the Valley (see tweet below).

Twitter: Liverpool U23s captain Liam Millar set to join Charlton on loan for rest of season. Likely to extend contract before he goes out. #LFC (@neiljonesgoal)

Millar, who is 21 years old, is leaving Anfield to get some first-team experience under his belt.

The fact that Jurgen Klopp’s side are throwing him a new deal shows that he is still part of their long-term plans. He is their Under-23’s captain but they feel he needs to playing regular senior football.

Charlton will have had to see off competition to lead the race to get him. After all, the Canadian attacker was linked with a move to the Championship in the last transfer window with Stoke City and Millwall mentioned.

The Addicks are in need of some attacking reinforcements going into the second-half of the season and Millar will provide them with something different going forward.

His previous experience out on loan has come in Scotland with Kilmarnock and he will now be looking forward to sinking his teeth into the Football League.

It is expected to be a busy transfer window for Lee Bowyer’s side with both incomings and outgoings. Sealing a deal early for Millar will be a boost for the London club.

In other Charlton news, they have retained their interest in Boreham Wood’s Sobra Thomas, as covered by The72.

Happy if Millar joins, Charlton fans?