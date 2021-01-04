Joey Barton’s time at Fleetwood Town has just come to an end, the curtain being drawn down on his 947 days at the club.

It was a departure that makes him the 20th managerial casualty of the 2020/21 season and it was announced in a very terse, and brief, statement by the club.

Fleetwood get rid of boss Barton

38-year-old Barton leaves Fleetwood with the Cod Army in 10th place in the table and only three points shy of the play-off places.

His last action as head coach at the club was overseeing the 1-1 draw away at Crewe Alexandra.

That result against the Railwaymen wasn’t enough to have him railroaded but the club have decided for reasons unknown that he had to go.

The club statement

“Fleetwood Town can confirm manager Joey Barton has left the club with immediate effect.

We would like to thank Joey for his work during his time at Highbury Stadium and wish him success in the future.”

Five candidates to replace Joey Barton at Fleetwood

With Barton gone, thoughts will turn to candidates to replace him and hopefully guide the club to the Championship.

Here are five early candidates who could do a job at Highbury.

Ian Holloway

Grizzled veteran Holloway walked out on a struggling Grimsby Town outfit before Christmas. It wasn’t about form or results, there was a disagreement with the board about an impending takeover. The former Blackpool manager knows his way around League One and he knows how to engineer a promotion run.

Phil Parkinson

Parkinson was sacked by Fleetwood’s league rivals Sunderland at the end of November. He’s resisted overtures from the likes of Bradford City to slip back into management. Experienced at this level, Parkinson might just be tempted by a move to a side fighting it out just outside the play-off picture. He has the tools to get Fleetwood into the top-seven and keep them there.

Paul Cook

Cook is a man of principle and that could be seen with his actions towards Wigan staff when Covid crisis hit. He left the Latics at the start of August and has been out of a job since. He’s currently seen as one of the frontrunners for the Sheffield Wednesday job but that shouldn’t stop him being considered for the vacant hotseat at Fleetwood.

Danny Cowley

Cowley would be a ‘buy one get one free’ offer in that he would come with his brother, Nicky. He cut his teeth in Leagues One and Two so knows what is expected to get the job done at a club such as Fleetwood. Would come to the north-west side on the back of beaing the head coach at Huddersfield Town so he has the experience of coaching at a higher level.

Tony Pulis

Big outsider here but what a capture this would be if Fleetwood Town could manager to convince Pulis to drop to League One to navigate a promotion push. Harshly sacked after just 45 days in charge at Sheffield Wednesday, Pulis has managed higher-tier sides such as Stoke City, Middlesbrough and West Brom on his resume. All that experience could tip the balance if Fleetwood want to go for an audacious bid for his services.

Will Fleetwood Town's next manager be able to navigate the Cod Army to Championship promotion?