Cardiff City have agreed the termination of Aden Flint’s season-long loan at Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls confirmed on their official club website that the defender had returned to his parent club.

The 31-year-old signed for Wednesday, then under the management of Garry Monk, in October but made only four appearances before suffering a hamstring injury.

Flint returned to Cardiff for treatment of the injury, and during Tony Pulis’ short reign in charge he admitted he was unsure on the centre-back’s future at the club.

Now the decision has been taken for the former Bristol City man to remain in the Welsh capital, with his loan deal officially coming to an end.

The rather brief time spent at Sheffield Wednesday represented a fifth EFL club that Flint had played for in a varied career.

It began in non-league in his native Derbyshire, playing for local sides Pinxton, Alfreton Town and Matlock Town before getting his chance at a professional career with Swindon Town.

Flint helped the Robins to promotion from League Two in 2012, and the following year earned a transfer to Bristol City.

He played every match in his second season there as they were promoted to the Championship, and was a regular in the following three campaigns too before a switch to Middlesbrough.

After just one season on Teesside he was allowed to move on to Cardiff in 2019, but last autumn manager Neil Harris allowed him to leave on loan for Hillsborough.

Flint’s contract doesn’t run out until the summer of 2022, and it remains to be seen what Cardiff’s plans are for him in this transfer window, the rest of the season and beyond.