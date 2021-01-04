Sheffield Wednesday have today cut short the loan spell of Aden Flint.

The 31-year-old will return to parent club Cardiff City with immediate effect.

He joined Wednesday in the summer on a season-long loan deal, featuring four times before picking up a hamstring injury.

Having been sidelined since, Flint returns to Cardiff.

Wednesday fans loved Flint in the games he played.

Garry Monk brought him in and he looked like one of the more shrewd pieces of summer business, with his injury being an obvious blow to Wednesday.

They’ve struggled defensively this season and Flint’s presence would no doubt have been beneficial, and Wednesday fans are sad to see him leave prematurely.

Up next for the Owls is a trip down to Exeter City in the FA Cup.

See what the Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter after the new of Flint's Cardiff return was announced:

