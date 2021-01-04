Preston North End are set to beat Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City in the race to sign Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman according to a report from Football Insider.

All three Sky Bet Championship clubs were interested in Whiteman, who has been very impressive so far this season for Rovers.

Football Insider has reported that Preston are now in pole position to sign the 24-year old as they look to strengthen their midfield.

Three of North End’s star midfielders have just entered the final six months of their contract, with Daniel Johnson, Alan Browne and Ben Pearson all potentially entering their final few months at Deepdale.

According to Football Insider, Preston have offered all three of the players substantial contracts, but it remains to be seen whether or not they will commit their future to the club.

Whiteman has scored five goals and assisted five others so far this season for Rovers and has helped them to fourth place in the Sky Bet League One table.

The 24-year old’s contract at the Keepmoat Stadium ends in June, so if Darren Moore cannot convince Whiteman to sign a new deal, Rovers might be better off cashing in on him while he’s still got value.

Whiteman started his professional career off at Sheffield United but failed to make any real impact at the Yorkshire club.

He spent time on loan at Mansfield in 2016/17, before a loan spell at current club Doncaster in 2017.

The box-to-box midfielder joined Rovers permanently in 2018 and has gone from strength to strength since then and fully deserves his potential move to the Sky Bet Championship.