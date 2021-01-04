Fleetwood Town have confirmed the departure of manager Joey Barton with immediate effect.

The League One club confirmed the news in a short 36-word statement on their official website.

Barton departs with the Cod Army in 10th place in the table, three points off the play-off places.

The reason for the sudden announcement is unknown, and the club have not yet announced who will take charge in the interim.

Barton leaves after two-and-a-half years in charge, having arrived in Lancashire in the summer of 2018 for his first managerial role.

He led them to an 11th-place finish in the third tier in his first season in charge, before working an improvement in his second year at the club.

Last term they finished in sixth after the season was suspended early, putting them in the play-offs when football resumed.

However, they were unable to take their chance at promotion to the Championship as a 6-3 aggregate loss in the play-off semi-finals to Wycombe Wanderers ended their hopes.

This season another top-six finish was the aim but they made a slow start, winning only two of their first seven matches before an upturn in form.

They have not played since Boxing Day due to Covid-19 reasons, but had previously won only one of their past seven.

Now the search will begin for a new manager to take over at Highbury Stadium for the second half of the campaign.

It brings to an end the first role as a manager for Barton, who played for Manchester City, Newcastle United, Queens Park Rangers, Marseille, Burnley and Rangers in his playing career.