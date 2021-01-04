Joey Barton has left his position as manager of Fleetwood Town with immediate effect.

The former Manchester City, Newcastle United and QPR man was announced as the shock new manager of Fleetwood in April 2018.

He took over in time for preparations heading into the 2018/19 season and would guide them to an 11th-place finish, claiming a play-off spot last time round.

The news has obviously shocked many.

Fleetwood were enjoying another season in the top-half of the League One table.

Last week, the club would announce the departure of striker Ched Evans after a rumoured bust-up with Barton, which could yet emerge to be linked with Barton’s exit.

With Fleetwood sitting in 10th-place of the League One table, they’ll likely go into their EFL Trophy clash v Hull City on the 12th without a manager.

Plenty of Fleetwood fans have reacted to the news, and here’s what they had to say: