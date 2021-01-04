The former Manchester City, Newcastle United and QPR man was announced as the shock new manager of Fleetwood in April 2018.

He took over in time for preparations heading into the 2018/19 season and would guide them to an 11th-place finish, claiming a play-off spot last time round.

The news has obviously shocked many.

Fleetwood were enjoying another season in the top-half of the League One table.

Last week, the club would announce the departure of striker Ched Evans after a rumoured bust-up with Barton, which could yet emerge to be linked with Barton’s exit.

With Fleetwood sitting in 10th-place of the League One table, they’ll likely go into their EFL Trophy clash v Hull City on the 12th without a manager.

Plenty of Fleetwood fans have reacted to the news, and here’s what they had to say:

This is very surprising news coming from Highbury. Barton was doing a decent at Fleetwood and they are currently 3 points off the play off places. Personally I’d like to love to see Graham Alexander be reappointed by the Cod Army. #ftfc https://t.co/JGGWomwsMB — Alex H. Latham (@AlexLatham39094) January 4, 2021

Shame, not always agreed with Barton but sorry to see him go, life never dull with him as manager. Wish him well for the future. — antony woodhouse (@highburycod) January 4, 2021

Cant be anything to do with results ? This is a discipline or legal matter. — Franco_Volpe (@FrancoVolpe15) January 4, 2021

Suspect this will have been off the field issues rather than anything on it… which was always going to be the case with Barton. Did better than most expected and I do wish him well but I'd be really glad to get a manager who won't attract much attention off the field — ChrisSmith300199 (@smith300199) January 4, 2021

I mean I would’ve expected it if it was after a poor result but this is a shock — Charlie Stirzaker (@charliestez) January 4, 2021

Bad move this… — HenryjP89 (@HenryPrime20) January 4, 2021

Thanks for efforts Joey Barton. Definitely saw some good football and the squad is the strongest it’s ever been.

Clint Hill stepping up??? 👀 — Buster Brown (@CallumB106X) January 4, 2021