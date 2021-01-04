Stoke City are closing in on the loan signing of Rabbi Matondo with the Schalke player now in England to complete the deal, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Wales international was first revealed to have been in talks with the Championship club last week over a temporary move.

That has now gone a step closer with O’Rourke reporting that the 20-year-old is in the country for further talks and a medical.

Schalke paid £11 million to sign Matondo from Manchester City in the January of 2019.

He has made 32 appearances for the club but just three of those have come this season, despite the horror run that the Bundesliga giants are on.

They are bottom of the table and winless in 30 games, just one away from matching the all-time German record for matches without success.

Matondo now looks set to leave the mess and join a Stoke City side raising a real challenge for promotion to the Premier League under Michael O’Neill.

The Potters are currently two points off the Championship play-off places, having taken only a couple of points from their three games over the festive period.

The arrival of the seven-cap international would bring some X-factor to their quest for a top-six finish this season.

Matondo began his youth career at Cardiff City but was snapped up by Manchester City in 2016, playing in their youth sides and in the EFL Trophy without managing a professional appearance.

He took the now well-worn path of several bright talents in heading for Germany, but is now closing in on a return, at least temporarily, to England.