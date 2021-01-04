Preston North End could sign Jayson Molumby from Brighton & Hove Albion this month.

The 21-year-old spent last season on-loan at Millwall.

He thoroughly impressed the The Den – he featured 36 times in the Championship in what was his first taste of first-team football, scoring once.

Millwall were desperate to bring him back but he’d return to Brighton for this Premier League season.

Now though, having featured just once in the top-flight for Graham Potter’s side, he’s being touted as a loan ‘possibility’ for Preston North End this month.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon tweeted:

That’s also a possible https://t.co/9Fc6bVv4m0 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 4, 2021

Molumby a loan option https://t.co/Sx21MYQXKf — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 4, 2021

Preston have endured a mixed season in the Championship.

Manager Alex Neil was coming under some scathing criticism earlier on but has since steadied the ship – his side sit in 12th-place of the table despite defeat at home to Nottingham Forest last time round.

They face a contested month ahead as well.

Several of their players are now in the final six months of their contracts and eligible to negotiate pre-contract terms.

One deal that’s being banded around is Ben Davies to Sheffield United, though wage demands might scupper his move to the Premier League strugglers.

Molumby though would be a fine addition at Deepdale.

He showed last season at Millwall that he’s capable of competing at this level and will be raring to go again, and with a season of experience already under his belt.

If this move is in fact a possibility, Preston should go all out for the midfielder.