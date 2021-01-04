Derby County’s interim manager Wayne Rooney has said that he will not be taking the FA Cup third round tie with Chorley lightly.

The Rams enter the 2020/21 FA Cup this weekend as they travel to Chorley, who have knocked out both Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United from this season’s competition so far.

Derby will be hoping for a cup run to detract from their poor start in the league this season.

Wayne Rooney’s side are currently 22nd in the Sky Bet Championship table, and the former FA Cup winner is confident that his team can go on a decent run in the competition.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Rooney said: “It is a massive competition; the tradition of the cup is huge. I loved going to Wembley as a fan to watch the FA Cup games and obviously played in a few finals and won the competition as well at Manchester United.

“We won’t be taking the Chorley game lightly, it’s a competition we will give the respect it deserves so we will try and go on a cup run.”

Chorley have been the feel-good team so far in the FA Cup after knocking out two Sky Bet League One sides already.

Their first round victory at Wigan Athletic was then bettered in the second round when they knocked out high-flying Peterborough United, and Rooney knows all too well about the threat that Chorley possess.

He said: “The game won’t be an easy one. I have played in many games like that over the years and we have to respect our opponents and respect the competition.

“For the fans, they are obviously not here, but hopefully we can give them a good cup run.”

Derby’s game with Chorley is this coming Saturday and is a 12:15 kick-off.