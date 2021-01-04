Championship side Barnsley have cancelled the contract winger Jordan Green “by mutual consent”.

The Reds confirmed on their official club website that the 25-year-old had been released from the remainder of his contract.

Green made 12 appearances for the club in two years since signing from Yeovil Town in the January of 2019.

Ten of those came shortly after signing as he played his part in securing Barnsley’s promotion to the Championship as League One runners-up.

He also scored his only goal for the South Yorkshire outfit in that time, finding the net in a win over Southend United in March.

But he only two further appearances following their promotion, the last of them coming in Daniel Stendel’s final match as head coach before being sacked.

Since then he has failed to find favour under successive bosses, first Gerhard Struber and then more recently Valerien Ismael.

In the meantime he has had two loan spells in League Two, joining Newport County last January and playing 11 games before the suspension of the season.

At the beginning of this term he was sent to Southend United, but he played only three times before picking up an ankle injury which saw the loan deal terminated.

Now the former Fulham youth player, who also spent two years at Bournemouth without making a first-team appearance, is a free agent after agreeing to be released from his deal.

He has proven unable to force his way into the thinking of new Barnsley head coach Ismael, who has led the Reds on a remarkable run of form by winning 10 of his 16 matches in charge.