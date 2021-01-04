Speaking on Twitter, The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has denied reports claiming Swindon Town are keen on signing Sheffield Wednesday defender Matt Penney.

As covered here on The72, reports have claimed that Swindon Town are keen to bring in Sheffield Wednesday’s Matt Penney.

The League One side are determined to add another left-back to their ranks this January. Ellis Iandolo is the only option on the left-hand side of defence and Penney was rumoured to be a target for the Robins.

Alan Nixon’s verdict

However, claims of Swindon’s interest in the 22-year-old have been denied by The Sun reporter.

John Sheridan is hoping to have a busy January transfer window. The former Wigan Athletic boss will be looking to shape his squad and the likes of Joe Day and Jordy Hiwula have also been linked.

However, Nixon’s comment appears to have poured cold water on the links with a move for Penney.

Penney’s season so far

First-team chances have come at a premium for Penney this season. The Chesterfield-born youngster has played just three times in the Championship this season, being an unused substitute in all but one match since November 21st.

Career to date

Since coming through Wednesday’s youth academy, the left-sided player has played 22 times across all competitions for the club.

Penney has also spent time on loan away from Hillsborough. He has endured stints on loan with Bradford City, Mansfield Town and German side St Pauli.

Should Penney leave SWFC on loan?