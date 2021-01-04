According to the Daily Mail’s Max Winters, writing for the Mail Online portal, the form of Arsenal youngster Emile Smith-Rowe means the Gunners are no longer wanting to pull the trigger on a deal for Real Madrid’s Isco.

He writes that Smith-Rowe’s form this season since coming into the side means Arsenal “have cooled their interest” in a move for Isco.

Rowe starring for Arsenal – trade learned at Huddersfield

20-year-old Smith-Rowe broke into the Arsenal side recently and his poise and style has seen him contribute two assists vital in Arsenal’s three-game win streak.

These assists, in a 3-1 win vs Chelsea and the 4-0 mauling of West Brom, have helped reinvigorate the Gunners but they are old news to Huddersfield Town fans.

Terriers fans saw that potential in the young Londoner during a half-season loan at the John Smith’s Stadium during a difficult Championship campaign for the West Yorkshire side.

Smith-Rowe starred for Town in a half-season stint where Huddersfield were battling against relegation. In that spell, he scored two goals and provided three assists. This was in addition to the poise that he displayed on the pitch.

Smith-Rowe – a pearl dismissing Isco

Spanish source AS. one of Spain’s two big sport daily publications, report that this “explosion” of Smith-Rowe “coincided with the news of Arteta’s interest in recruting Isco.”

However, the explosion that has happened in North London seems to have knocked this interest on the head.

Huddersfield Town fans saw signs of just how good Emile Smith-Rowe. Even they wouldn’t think he was good enough to dent Arsenal interest in Real Madrid’s Isco, though.