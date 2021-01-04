Bristol City are planning to recall winger Hakeeb Adelakun from his loan spell at League One side Hull City, according to Sky Sports.

They report that the Championship club intend to end the 24-year-old’s season-long loan and bring him back to Ashton Gate.

Adelakun has been a key player for Hull in their promotion push, playing 17 times and scoring three goals since joining in September.

However, his parent club appear set to end his spell in East Yorkshire early.

Adelakun was on the books of Crystal Palace and West Ham United as a youngster before moving to Scunthorpe United.

He made his debut for the Iron at the age of 16 and went on to play 169 matches for the club, including a promotion season from League Two in 2013-14.

His form earned a move to Bristol City in the summer of 2018 but has only featured five times for the Robins in two-and-half years at the club.

Adelakun was sent out on loan to Rotherham United last January and played nine matches before the suspension of the League One season in March.

The Millers’ record at that time was good enough to seal promotion to the Championship, but the forward was soon back in the third tier, and back in Yorkshire.

Last summer Hull was his destination, and a return to the Humber appears to have wrung some of the quality he showed in his Scunthorpe days as he played a pivotal role in leading Hull into the automatic promotion places.

But with Bristol City reportedly set to bring him back, he could be swapping that for a Championship play-off fight, with Dean Holden’s side currently in 10th place, four points off the top six.