Norwich City have made a bid for Northampton Town forward Caleb Chukwuemeka, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

He reports that the Championship club have made an offer for the 18-year-old, but face competition for his signature.

An unnamed Premier League club are also set to make an offer, he claims.

Chukwuemeka has broken onto the professional scene this season, playing 17 times so far this term for Northampton.

He came through their academy system and made a first-team debut in the Cobblers’ opening League One game of the season against AFC Wimbledon, coming off the bench.

The teenager has started only one league match, and has one goal to his name after netting in a victory at Wigan Athletic on Halloween.

But Chukwuemeka has already shown enough to have clubs higher up football’s food chain keeping close attention.

Norwich are the first side reported to have made a concrete offer for the player, who O’Rourke says is yet to sign a professional contract.

Premier League interest is also anticipated, and he already has links to one club in the top flight.

His younger brother Carney Chukwuemeka plays for Aston Villa, having been signed five years ago from Northampton.

Wherever the next destination may be, it looks increasingly likely that the older Chukwuemeka will follow in moving on from the club.

If he were to leave this month, it would be a hit to Northampton’s hopes of staying in League One.

Keith Curle’s side are currently just three points clear of the drop zone, having played extra matches, as they bid to avoid an immediate return to League Two.