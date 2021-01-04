Norwich City are set to ignore offers for a number of their key players this January according to a report from Sky Sports.

The national media outlet has reported that no player has asked to leave the club yet, and despite interest in a number of their players from Premier League clubs, no official approach has been made.

The Canaries are currently sitting top of the Sky Bet Championship as they eye an immediate return to the Premier League following relegation.

Players such as Emi Buendia, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons were all linked with a move away from the club, but they remained in East Anglia for the first half of the season.

Offers are expected in January for Norwich’s top players, and reports today have even said that Arsenal have made an enquiry for Buendia which involved £40 million and the potential for some of the Gunners’ youngsters to move to Carrow Road.

But Sky Sports reports that Norwich City boss Daniel Farke is determined to keep hold of his best players. Speaking after Buendia scored the winning goal against Barnsley at the weekend, the Canaries’ manager said: “Emi is a key player for us, an important member of the group, and he is totally committed to us.”

“He is our player and will continue to be our player. He is on a long-term contract so we keep him.”

As well as suggestions that the Argentinian could be on his way out, young English stars Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons have also been linked with a move away.

Cantwell has been heavily linked with a move to Leeds United, while Fulham are also reported to be interested in the young midfielder.

Max Aarons has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks, but if Daniel Farke is to be believed, none of his star players are going anywhere.