Speaking to Birmingham Live, Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka has confirmed playmaker Dan Crowley is free to leave.

Crowley has fallen down the pecking order with the Blues and has struggled to make an impact under Aitor Karanka. Now, amid reports of an imminent departure, Karanka has spoken out on the playmaker’s future.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Karanka has said that the former Arsenal and Aston Villa starlet is set to depart this summer. The Spaniard heaped praise on Crowley but said a move will be best for his career.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I always said he is a very good kid, he trains really well and as a manager, as a coach it is frustrating when you can’t find him a place on the pitch. But he does his best everyday.

“I think the best thing for him is [to] move [to] another team and I told him always that myself and the club will help him whatever he wants.

“He is a really good professional and he deserves to be helped. I don’t think it is the quality, it’s nothing against him, the opposite, everything I can say about him is good things.

“But it is something that I prefer to play with other players – just like this.”

Crowley’s time at St Andrew’s

Since joining Birmingham in the summer of 2019, Crowley has played in 45 games across all competitions. In the process, he has netted two goals, also conjuring up five assists.

Career to date

The 23-year-old spent time in the youth academies of Aston Villa and Arsenal as a youngster. The attacking midfielder picked up loan experience with Barnsley, Oxford United and Go Ahead Eagles before leaving to join Willem II permanently.

After two years in Holland with Willem II and Cambuur SC, the Coventry-born player linked up with Birmingham City. Now, with a move on the cards, it will be interesting to see what happens next.

