Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has commented on Arsenal’s pursuit of Norwich City midfielder Emi Buendia.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the run-up to January.

Having missed out on a Premier League move to Leeds United in the summer, Buendia has since made six goals and scored seven of his own in the Championship.

Daniel Farke’s Norwich look set for an immediate return to the Premier League, but they could be dealt a huge blow in losing Buendia this month.

Tweeting on the matter, Romano said:

Emiliano Buendia is ‘one of the options’ into Arsenal list. #AFC board are now focused on selling/loaning out players [Sokratis, Özil after Kolasinac] and then they’ll work to new signings. No official talks started yet with Norwich – Arsenal will decide their strategy soon ⚪️🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 4, 2021

Buendia was reported to have been shortlisted by Arsenal earlier in the season.

Mikel Arteta in the peak of his Arsenal trough was desperate to land some attacking reinforcements in time for this month’s transfer window, Buendia being one of those linked.

The rumours had seemingly died down but with the window now open, Arsenal’s links to the Argentine are circulating once again.

Norwich have an estimated valuation of £20million for Buendia.

His winner v Barnsley last timeout saw Norwich reopen their four point lead at the top of the Championship table, with Buendia having been in red hot form through December.

It’d come as a huge dent in Norwich’s promotion hopes should they lose Buendia.

Farke though has insisted that Buendia is happy at Carrow Road and that he won’t be leaving the club this month,