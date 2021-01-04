QPR were linked with a move for Sheffield Wednesday’s Jordan Rhodes yesterday.

The 30-year-old has led a contested Wednesday career.

Joining from Middlesbrough partway into the 2016/17 season, he’s managed just 12 Championship goals since and now looks set for a January departure.

Mark Warburton’s side sit in 20th-place of the Championship table – a place above Wednesday.

Their summer signings in Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne haven’t yet paid dividends and so Warburton and his recruitment team will consider Rhodes.

Tweeting on the matter, The Sun’s Alan Nixon confirmed QPR’s interest:

Dykes joined from Livingston in the summer.

He was the club’s marquee signing and is famed for being Scotland’s dogged no.9. But he’s managed just five Championship goals for QPR – four of those coming from the penalty spot.

Bonne meanwhile looked a keen signing when he headed home the equaliser v Sheffield Wednesday on his debut back in October.

But he’s since managed just one goal for the Rs.

QPR face a very real relegation threat this season and something must be done about it this month.

Warburton could well be replaced with Tim Sherwood, given his close connections with Director of Football Les Ferdinand. But that might leave QPR short in the transfer market.

Rhodes to QPR would be an interesting move and one that would certainty pay benefit to Wednesday.

With QPR looking at a potential managerial change though, it might skew their pursuit of Rhodes.