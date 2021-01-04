Leeds United and Arsenal have been handed a boost today after it was reported that fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace were no longer interested in Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

The 26-year old shot stopper has been linked with all three top flight clubs this January after a string of impressive performances in the Sky Bet Championship, but despite reports from the Sun over the weekend, South London Press has today reported that a move to Selhurst Park is extremely unlikely.

The local media outlet reports that Palace’s interest in Dieng isn’t concrete, and due to the signing of former Stoke City and England keeper Jack Butland in the summer, the Eagles are not interested in bringing another goalkeeper to the club.

This news provides a boost to both Leeds United and Arsenal, who are also reportedly interested in signing the Swiss-born goalkeeper.

Palace’s lack of interest indicates that it is a two way fight for Dieng’s signature, but Queens Park Rangers will be desperate to keep him at the club.

Dieng has played 20 times in the Sky Bet Championship for Rangers so far this season and although QPR have struggled overall, things could have been a lot worse if it wasn’t for the 26-year old.

Dieng first moved to QPR back in 2016 but failed to make any real impact immediately, and instead spent a lot of his time out on loan, featuring for Whitehawk, Hampton & Richmond Borough, Stevenage, Dundee and most recently Doncaster Rovers.