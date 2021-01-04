Watford’s recent signing Philip Zinckernagel is nearing his debut for the club, having joined from Bodo/Glimt at the start of the month.

Xisco Munoz kicked off January proceedings with the capture of Zinckernagel, who netted 22 goals in all competitions for the Norwegian side last year.

Having been left out of the squad to face Swansea City last time out, The Athletic’s Adam Leventhal has reported that the 26-year-old took part in the post-match warm down.

#WatfordFC news update Zinckernagel took part in post match fitness exercises with squad at Swansea on Saturday.

Also included in latest piece for @TheAthleticUK PZ & agent Pini Zahavi speak about others who were interested in signing him inc Celtic.

Watford having parted ways with Vladimir Ivic last month would go on to win their first game under Munoz.

They defeated league leaders Norwich City and looked set to do the same at Swansea City, but for Jamal Lowe’s brace sealing their comeback win.

Now sitting in 6th-place of the Championship table, Watford look set for a contested second-half of the season.

Bodo/Glimt were one of the best stories to come out of European football last year.

They stormed to the Norwegian crown, winning the league title with an 18 point buffer to 2nd-place Molde.

They scored an incredible 103 goals in 30 games and look likely to lose a host of they start players to European suitors this month, Zinckernagel being one of the first.

He’s an exciting prospect and one that Watford fans will be gunning to see in action.

The Norwegian Eliteserien is a whole lot different to the Championship though and having just completed a 30 game season with Bodo/Glimt, Munoz may want to give Zinckernagel a rest before he kick-starts his Watford career.

Up next for the Hornets is a trip to Manchester United in the FA Cup.

United sit in 2nd-place of the Premier League table, joint-first with last season’s champions Liverpool, after what’s been a turnaround season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.